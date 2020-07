Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities elevator gym 24hr maintenance dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent. As a resident of a Time Group Community you will enjoy 24 hour emergency services, an on-site professional staff eager to help, and a well established award winning company that puts their residents first.Property Address4 East 32nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218