3010 White Ave Unit 1A

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Vintage 1 Bedroom Apartment in Hamilton



Property Highlights

-Large Living room.

-Eat-in kitchen w/ Wall unit microwave

-Hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout unit

-Heat and water included in rent

-Within walking distance to Main Street Hamilton: Churches Restaurants Convenience Stores Grocery Store Drugstore Barber Shop Hamilton Branch of Enoch Pratt Short Drive/Bus Ride to Lauraville, Parkville, Rosedale.

-Off street parking.

-Along 54 Bus Route

-Owner pays heat and water.

-Pets allowed on case-by-case basis with pet deposit



