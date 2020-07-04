3010 White Ave Unit 1A

Amenities
Vintage 1 Bedroom Apartment in Hamilton
Property Highlights
-Large Living room.
-Eat-in kitchen w/ Wall unit microwave
-Hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout unit
-Heat and water included in rent
-Within walking distance to Main Street Hamilton: Churches Restaurants Convenience Stores Grocery Store Drugstore Barber Shop Hamilton Branch of Enoch Pratt Short Drive/Bus Ride to Lauraville, Parkville, Rosedale.
-Off street parking.
-Along 54 Bus Route
-Owner pays heat and water.
-Pets allowed on case-by-case basis with pet deposit
(RLNE5497060)