Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

3010 White Ave Unit 1A

3010 White Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3010 White Ave, Baltimore, MD 21214
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Vintage 1 Bedroom Apartment in Hamilton

Property Highlights
-Large Living room.
-Eat-in kitchen w/ Wall unit microwave
-Hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout unit
-Heat and water included in rent
-Within walking distance to Main Street Hamilton: Churches Restaurants Convenience Stores Grocery Store Drugstore Barber Shop Hamilton Branch of Enoch Pratt Short Drive/Bus Ride to Lauraville, Parkville, Rosedale.
-Off street parking.
-Along 54 Bus Route
-Owner pays heat and water.
-Pets allowed on case-by-case basis with pet deposit

(RLNE5497060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

