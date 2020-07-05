All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 30 2020

3002 BRIGHTON STREET

3002 Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Brighton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PRICE IMPROVEMENT!! LEASE NOW - 12 MONTH LEASE. IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 BRIGHTON STREET have any available units?
3002 BRIGHTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3002 BRIGHTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3002 BRIGHTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 BRIGHTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3002 BRIGHTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3002 BRIGHTON STREET offer parking?
No, 3002 BRIGHTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3002 BRIGHTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 BRIGHTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 BRIGHTON STREET have a pool?
No, 3002 BRIGHTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3002 BRIGHTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3002 BRIGHTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 BRIGHTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 BRIGHTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 BRIGHTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 BRIGHTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

