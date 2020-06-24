Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3001 LYTTLETON ROAD
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3001 LYTTLETON ROAD
3001 Lyttleton Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3001 Lyttleton Road, Baltimore, MD 21216
Winchester
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH WELL MAINTAINED EOG TOWNHOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. LUXURIOUS OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE, UPDATED BATHROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH RECREATION AREA, BAR, BEDROOM AND FULL BATHROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD have any available units?
3001 LYTTLETON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD have?
Some of 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3001 LYTTLETON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD offer parking?
No, 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD have a pool?
No, 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 LYTTLETON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland