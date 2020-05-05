2934 Keswick Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Cozy 2 BR 1 BA Town home in the Hampden Area! - Cozy 2 BR 1 BA townhome for rent in the Hampden area. A perfect home for teachers, students or professionals working in the area. Conveniently located next to the Rotunda, Johns Hopkins University, Druid Hill Reservoir Lake and the shops on 36th Street. The town home has an updated kitchen and appliances and a washer and dryer in the mudroom. The back patio is fenced in with flower/plant beds; also great for BBQs when spring and summer comes around! Parking pad is in the rear of the home and street parking is also available.



(RLNE3822291)