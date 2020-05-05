All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

2934 Keswick Road

2934 Keswick Road · No Longer Available
Location

2934 Keswick Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Cozy 2 BR 1 BA Town home in the Hampden Area! - Cozy 2 BR 1 BA townhome for rent in the Hampden area. A perfect home for teachers, students or professionals working in the area. Conveniently located next to the Rotunda, Johns Hopkins University, Druid Hill Reservoir Lake and the shops on 36th Street. The town home has an updated kitchen and appliances and a washer and dryer in the mudroom. The back patio is fenced in with flower/plant beds; also great for BBQs when spring and summer comes around! Parking pad is in the rear of the home and street parking is also available.

(RLNE3822291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Keswick Road have any available units?
2934 Keswick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 Keswick Road have?
Some of 2934 Keswick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Keswick Road currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Keswick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Keswick Road pet-friendly?
No, 2934 Keswick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2934 Keswick Road offer parking?
Yes, 2934 Keswick Road offers parking.
Does 2934 Keswick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2934 Keswick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Keswick Road have a pool?
No, 2934 Keswick Road does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Keswick Road have accessible units?
No, 2934 Keswick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Keswick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2934 Keswick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
