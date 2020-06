Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and 1 half bath townhouse, just one block from Canton Square. New wall-to-wall carpet throughout. Kitchen with dishwasher, and open breakfast window into living and dining room combination. Deck off living room area into backyard. partially finished basement with washer and dryer, good for storage. Central air conditioning. Pet friendly with additional non-refundable fee.