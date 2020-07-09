Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
29 S Morley St
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM
1 of 5
29 S Morley St
29 South Morley Street
·
No Longer Available
29 South Morley Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 3 beds / 1 bath with a finished basement.
- Water included.
- No previous evictions permitted.
CALL OR TEXT TO VIEW: (443) 500-7502
Cityrentalsmd@gmail.com
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29 S Morley St have any available units?
29 S Morley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 29 S Morley St currently offering any rent specials?
29 S Morley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 S Morley St pet-friendly?
No, 29 S Morley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 29 S Morley St offer parking?
No, 29 S Morley St does not offer parking.
Does 29 S Morley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 S Morley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 S Morley St have a pool?
No, 29 S Morley St does not have a pool.
Does 29 S Morley St have accessible units?
No, 29 S Morley St does not have accessible units.
Does 29 S Morley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 S Morley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 S Morley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 S Morley St does not have units with air conditioning.
