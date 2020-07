Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Urban sophisticated living at its best in the heart of Remington! Enjoy living in comfort with brand new hardwood floors, doors, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical and mechanical systems. Stroll one block away for a coffee at R. House or for a dinner at the soon-to-open Black Sauce Kitchen brick and mortar at the end of the street. JHU Homewood Campus is just a few blocks away.