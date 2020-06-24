All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

2729 ASHLAND AVENUE

2729 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2729 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
NICE 3B/1B WITH MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, CLAW & FOOT TUB AND SHOWER. PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER. NICE LOOKING FROM THE FRONT ENTRANCE AND CLEAN REAR YARD. NEWLY INSTALLED CARPET, AND NEWLY DONE KITCHEN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2729 ASHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2729 ASHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
