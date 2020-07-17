Amenities
2715 Hudson Street Available 08/01/20 2715 Hudson St - CANTON PROPERTY FOR RENT!! - SUN DRENCHED END OF GROUP ROWHOME IN PRIME CANTON LOCATION! Hardwood floors throughout, spacious LR w/ dining area w/ exp brick & crown molding, island kit w/ granite counters, main level half bath, 2nd level w/ 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath w/ whirlpool tub, 3rd level Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings & full bath w/ dbl sinks & large shower, 3rd level deck & main level patio. Close to Canton Square & Waterfront!
(RLNE5890978)