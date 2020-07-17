All apartments in Baltimore
2715 Hudson Street
2715 Hudson Street

2715 Hudson Street · (410) 472-5454
Location

2715 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2715 Hudson Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1766 sqft

Amenities

2715 Hudson Street Available 08/01/20 2715 Hudson St - CANTON PROPERTY FOR RENT!! - SUN DRENCHED END OF GROUP ROWHOME IN PRIME CANTON LOCATION! Hardwood floors throughout, spacious LR w/ dining area w/ exp brick & crown molding, island kit w/ granite counters, main level half bath, 2nd level w/ 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath w/ whirlpool tub, 3rd level Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings & full bath w/ dbl sinks & large shower, 3rd level deck & main level patio. Close to Canton Square & Waterfront!

(RLNE5890978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Hudson Street have any available units?
2715 Hudson Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Hudson Street have?
Some of 2715 Hudson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2715 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 2715 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Hudson Street have a pool?
Yes, 2715 Hudson Street has a pool.
Does 2715 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 2715 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
