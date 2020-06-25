Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT
2705 Cylburn Meadows Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2705 Cylburn Meadows Court, Baltimore, MD 21215
Cylburn
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Charming townhouse, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the second level and third bedroom and bath on the basement level with large family room and fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT have any available units?
2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT offer parking?
No, 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT have a pool?
No, 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT have accessible units?
No, 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 CYLBURN MEADOWS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland