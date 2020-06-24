2654 Lehman Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1,160 square foot townhouse. 3 Bedrooms. Finished Basement - Can be used as added space. Recently renovated. Kitchen includes: Electric Stove, Built-in Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Full-Size Fridge, and Granite Counter Tops. Central Climate Unit. In Unit Washer & Dryer. Perfect for family living. Nearby schools include Frederick Elementary School, The Seed School of Maryland and Samuel F. B. Morse Elementary School. Lehman St is near Gwynns Falls Park, Gwynns Falls Park and Gwynns Falls Park.