Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:19 PM

2654 Lehman Ave

2654 Lehman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2654 Lehman Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1,160 square foot townhouse. 3 Bedrooms. Finished Basement - Can be used as added space. Recently renovated. Kitchen includes: Electric Stove, Built-in Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Full-Size Fridge, and Granite Counter Tops. Central Climate Unit. In Unit Washer & Dryer. Perfect for family living. Nearby schools include Frederick Elementary School, The Seed School of Maryland and Samuel F. B. Morse Elementary School. Lehman St is near Gwynns Falls Park, Gwynns Falls Park and Gwynns Falls Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2654 Lehman Ave have any available units?
2654 Lehman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2654 Lehman Ave have?
Some of 2654 Lehman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2654 Lehman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2654 Lehman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2654 Lehman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2654 Lehman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2654 Lehman Ave offer parking?
No, 2654 Lehman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2654 Lehman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2654 Lehman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2654 Lehman Ave have a pool?
No, 2654 Lehman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2654 Lehman Ave have accessible units?
No, 2654 Lehman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2654 Lehman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2654 Lehman Ave has units with dishwashers.
