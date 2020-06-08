2520 McElderry St

Amenities

Newly renovated townhouse in East Baltimore. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, and an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer. Convenient to public transportation



furnished No

laundry in unit

smoking No

deposit $999

Lease terms One year

Date available 12/11/2018 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



