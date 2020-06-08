2520 McElderry St

Amenities
Unit description
Newly renovated townhouse in East Baltimore. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, and an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer. Convenient to public transportation
Features & amenities
?In unit laundry
?Off-street Parking
?Hardwood floors
?Refrigerator
?Storage
?Stove
?Washer/Dryer
?Central Heating
furnished No
laundry in unit
smoking No
deposit $999
Lease terms One year
Date available 12/11/2018 Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4664900)