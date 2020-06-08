All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2520 McElderry St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2520 McElderry St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2520 McElderry St

2520 Mcelderry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2520 Mcelderry Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Unit description
Newly renovated townhouse in East Baltimore. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, and an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer. Convenient to public transportation

Features & amenities
?In unit laundry
?Off-street Parking
?Hardwood floors
?Refrigerator
?Storage
?Stove
?Washer/Dryer
?Central Heating

furnished No
laundry in unit
smoking No
deposit $999
Lease terms One year
Date available 12/11/2018 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4664900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 McElderry St have any available units?
2520 McElderry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 McElderry St have?
Some of 2520 McElderry St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 McElderry St currently offering any rent specials?
2520 McElderry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 McElderry St pet-friendly?
No, 2520 McElderry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2520 McElderry St offer parking?
Yes, 2520 McElderry St offers parking.
Does 2520 McElderry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 McElderry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 McElderry St have a pool?
No, 2520 McElderry St does not have a pool.
Does 2520 McElderry St have accessible units?
No, 2520 McElderry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 McElderry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 McElderry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland