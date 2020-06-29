2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

2515 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223 Shipley Hill
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Big renovated 3 bedroom home. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate dining room and living room. Big bedrooms with plenty of closet space. New carpets. New Paint. Back deck overlooking large yard. Perfect for cookouts. Close to transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
