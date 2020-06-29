All apartments in Baltimore
2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

2515 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2515 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Big renovated 3 bedroom home. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate dining room and living room. Big bedrooms with plenty of closet space. New carpets. New Paint. Back deck overlooking large yard. Perfect for cookouts. Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

