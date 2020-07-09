2513 Aisquith St

Cute updated EOG row house. Water included in rent. Just $500 security deposit plus first month to move in. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED Apply online https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/blueislandrealestatellc/tenantApplication.action
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
