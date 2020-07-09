All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2513 Aisquith St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2513 Aisquith St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2513 Aisquith St

2513 Aisquith Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2513 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cute updated EOG row house. Water included in rent. Just $500 security deposit plus first month to move in.
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
Apply online https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/blueislandrealestatellc/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Aisquith St have any available units?
2513 Aisquith St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2513 Aisquith St currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Aisquith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Aisquith St pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Aisquith St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2513 Aisquith St offer parking?
No, 2513 Aisquith St does not offer parking.
Does 2513 Aisquith St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Aisquith St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Aisquith St have a pool?
No, 2513 Aisquith St does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Aisquith St have accessible units?
No, 2513 Aisquith St does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Aisquith St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Aisquith St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Aisquith St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2513 Aisquith St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland