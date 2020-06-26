Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2435 JEFFERSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2435 JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:23 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2435 JEFFERSON STREET
2435 Jefferson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2435 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
McElderry Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2435 JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
2435 JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2435 JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2435 JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2435 JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2435 JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2435 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2435 JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2435 JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2435 JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2435 JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2435 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2435 JEFFERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2435 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland