Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2432 FAIT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2432 FAIT AVENUE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:52 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2432 FAIT AVENUE
2432 Fait Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2432 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOVELY 2 BR 2.5 BATH CANTON RENOVATION WITH ROOF TOP DECK, FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WASHER DRYER,PRIVATE COURT YARD. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2432 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
2432 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2432 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 2432 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2432 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2432 FAIT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2432 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2432 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2432 FAIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2432 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2432 FAIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2432 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2432 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2432 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 FAIT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland