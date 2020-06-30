2427 EASTERN AVENUE

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! CHARMING CANTON BRICK ROW HOME FACING PATTERSON PARK! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. COZY LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. MAIN LEVEL HALF BATH AND BACK STORAGE SPACE/POSSIBLE LAUNDRY AREA LEADS TO REAR PATIO. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND LARGE FULL BATHROOM WITH STACK ABLE WASHER/DRYER. LOWER LEVEL IS GREAT STORAGE SPACE! COME SEE TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
