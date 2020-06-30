2427 EASTERN AVENUE

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! CHARMING CANTON BRICK ROW HOME FACING PATTERSON PARK! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. COZY LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. MAIN LEVEL HALF BATH AND BACK STORAGE SPACE/POSSIBLE LAUNDRY AREA LEADS TO REAR PATIO. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND LARGE FULL BATHROOM WITH STACK ABLE WASHER/DRYER. LOWER LEVEL IS GREAT STORAGE SPACE! COME SEE TODAY!