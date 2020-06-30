All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2427 EASTERN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2427 EASTERN AVENUE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

2427 EASTERN AVENUE

2427 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2427 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! CHARMING CANTON BRICK ROW HOME FACING PATTERSON PARK! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. COZY LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. MAIN LEVEL HALF BATH AND BACK STORAGE SPACE/POSSIBLE LAUNDRY AREA LEADS TO REAR PATIO. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND LARGE FULL BATHROOM WITH STACK ABLE WASHER/DRYER. LOWER LEVEL IS GREAT STORAGE SPACE! COME SEE TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
2427 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 EASTERN AVENUE have?
Some of 2427 EASTERN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2427 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2427 EASTERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2427 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2427 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2427 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 EASTERN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2427 EASTERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2427 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2427 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 EASTERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland