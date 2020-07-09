2248 Brookfield Ave

Amenities

City Skyline Views: Charming, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in a great neighborhood. Close to the Baltimore Zoo & MICA (The Maryland College Institute of Art). This renovated three bedroom, two bathroom home features hardwood floors, central air, and a washer and dryer. The open kitchen has fresh cabinets and updated stainless steel/black appliances. There is also available parking in the rear yard. 1500/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Call Ty @301-744-0466.