2240 E Baltimore St # 2
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

2240 E Baltimore St # 2

2240 E Baltimore St · No Longer Available
Location

2240 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Luxury 2 bedroom home in Butchers Hill with an enormous rooftop deck offering 360 views of Patterson Park. This home boasts beautiful hardwood flooring and exposed brick in the open concept living area. A renovated kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless appliances. Modern updates throughout! This home is a MUST SEE! Enjoy concerts, festivals, wine tastings, yoga in the park and flea markets at and around Patterson Park.

Convenient location to Canton and Fell's Point and minutes from Harbor East and Downtown. Walking distance to Johns Hopkins Medical Center or catch the shuttle a few steps from your door.

Pets welcome with additional non-refundable deposit
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4939143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 have any available units?
2240 E Baltimore St # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 have?
Some of 2240 E Baltimore St # 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2240 E Baltimore St # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 offer parking?
No, 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 have a pool?
No, 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 E Baltimore St # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
