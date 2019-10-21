All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1

2223 Brookfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2223 Brookfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment in Reservoir Hill
**UTILITIES INCLUDED**
Property Highlights
-Modern Furnishings Throughout
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Countertops
-1/2 Bath of of Living Room for Guest
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Private Patio Area
-ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
-Walking Distance to Druid Hill Park & Baltimore Zoo
-Close to I83 and Downtown

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland