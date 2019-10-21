2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors all utils included stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment in Reservoir Hill

**UTILITIES INCLUDED**

Property Highlights

-Modern Furnishings Throughout

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Granite Countertops

-1/2 Bath of of Living Room for Guest

-Washer & Dryer in Unit

-Private Patio Area

-ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

-Walking Distance to Druid Hill Park & Baltimore Zoo

-Close to I83 and Downtown



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5698708)