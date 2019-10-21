2223 Brookfield Ave Apt 1

2223 Brookfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217 Reservoir Hill
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment in Reservoir Hill **UTILITIES INCLUDED** Property Highlights -Modern Furnishings Throughout -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Countertops -1/2 Bath of of Living Room for Guest -Washer & Dryer in Unit -Private Patio Area -ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED -Walking Distance to Druid Hill Park & Baltimore Zoo -Close to I83 and Downtown
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
