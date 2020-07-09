218 N GLOVER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Patterson Park rowhome in great location! Main level has living and dining room with luxury vinyl floors and updated kitchen with all the the amenities - plenty of counter space, modern cabinetry and stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator! Lower level offers a ton of additional storage space, washer/dryer and could be set up as an additional living area! Upper level has large master bedroom with attached full bathroom, second bedroom and hall bathroom. Rear yard is fully fenced in. Convenient location near Canton, Patterson Park and John Hopkins Hospital and quick access to 95 and Downtown! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Available for immediate move in!