All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 218 N GLOVER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
218 N GLOVER STREET
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

218 N GLOVER STREET

218 North Glover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

218 North Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Patterson Park rowhome in great location! Main level has living and dining room with luxury vinyl floors and updated kitchen with all the the amenities - plenty of counter space, modern cabinetry and stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator! Lower level offers a ton of additional storage space, washer/dryer and could be set up as an additional living area! Upper level has large master bedroom with attached full bathroom, second bedroom and hall bathroom. Rear yard is fully fenced in. Convenient location near Canton, Patterson Park and John Hopkins Hospital and quick access to 95 and Downtown! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 N GLOVER STREET have any available units?
218 N GLOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 N GLOVER STREET have?
Some of 218 N GLOVER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 N GLOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
218 N GLOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 N GLOVER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 N GLOVER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 218 N GLOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 218 N GLOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 218 N GLOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 N GLOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 N GLOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 218 N GLOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 218 N GLOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 218 N GLOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 218 N GLOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 N GLOVER STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland