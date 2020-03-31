Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2146 HARMAN AVENUE
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2146 HARMAN AVENUE
2146 Harman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2146 Harman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2146 HARMAN AVENUE have any available units?
2146 HARMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2146 HARMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2146 HARMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 HARMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2146 HARMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2146 HARMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2146 HARMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2146 HARMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2146 HARMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 HARMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2146 HARMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2146 HARMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2146 HARMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 HARMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2146 HARMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2146 HARMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2146 HARMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
