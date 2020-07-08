All apartments in Baltimore
214 N FULTON AVENUE.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

214 N FULTON AVENUE

214 North Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

214 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Big house. Nicely renovated. Featuring hard wood floors. Large. Seperate dining . Big eat in kitchen. 1st. floor laundry room/ Big back yard with privacy fence. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Central Air. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 214 N FULTON AVENUE have any available units?
214 N FULTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 N FULTON AVENUE have?
Some of 214 N FULTON AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 N FULTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
214 N FULTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 N FULTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 214 N FULTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 214 N FULTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 214 N FULTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 214 N FULTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 N FULTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 N FULTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 214 N FULTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 214 N FULTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 214 N FULTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 214 N FULTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 N FULTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

