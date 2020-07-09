All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2114 Maryland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2114 Maryland Avenue
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:49 PM

2114 Maryland Avenue

2114 Maryland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2114 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6185d5a002 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
2114 Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2114 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2114 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2114 Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2114 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2114 Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2114 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland