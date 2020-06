Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

City living at its best. Fully renovated TH offers updates in convenient Fells Point location! LR/DR combo, Remodeled kitchen boasting Shaker cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops,energy efficient appliances with new plumbing and electrical. 2 Owners suites that each has own bath with one of the owners suite has a balcony, beautiful paint colors and flooring throughout, Modern fixtures and much more!!