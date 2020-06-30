All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 22 2020

2 N ELLWOOD AVE

2 North Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2 North Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeously renovated row home available for rent. As you enter into the living room your greeted with custom coffered ceiling, beautiful moldings and timeless hardwood floors. The separate dining room with its own tray ceiling adjoins the gourmet kitchen fit for a chef. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counters, and beautiful cabinetry. Also on the main level is a private laundry room, and half bath. On the upper level you will find three spacious light filled bedrooms, with one full bath and en suite master bathroom. Hardwoods are throughout the upper level with newly renovated bathrooms. Interior access to the roof top deck with soaring views of the city wont disappoint. Lastly a fully finished lower level with family room, a fourth bedroom, and full bathroom. The exterior offers private access to a gated two car parking pad, a rare find in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 N ELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
2 N ELLWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 N ELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2 N ELLWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 N ELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2 N ELLWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 N ELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2 N ELLWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2 N ELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2 N ELLWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 2 N ELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 N ELLWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 N ELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2 N ELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2 N ELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2 N ELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2 N ELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 N ELLWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.

