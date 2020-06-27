Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
19 E Wheeling St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19 E Wheeling St
19 East Wheeling Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19 East Wheeling Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5051758)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 E Wheeling St have any available units?
19 E Wheeling St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 19 E Wheeling St currently offering any rent specials?
19 E Wheeling St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 E Wheeling St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 E Wheeling St is pet friendly.
Does 19 E Wheeling St offer parking?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not offer parking.
Does 19 E Wheeling St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 E Wheeling St have a pool?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not have a pool.
Does 19 E Wheeling St have accessible units?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not have accessible units.
Does 19 E Wheeling St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 E Wheeling St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not have units with air conditioning.
