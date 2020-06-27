All apartments in Baltimore
19 E Wheeling St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

19 E Wheeling St

19 East Wheeling Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 East Wheeling Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5051758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 E Wheeling St have any available units?
19 E Wheeling St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 19 E Wheeling St currently offering any rent specials?
19 E Wheeling St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 E Wheeling St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 E Wheeling St is pet friendly.
Does 19 E Wheeling St offer parking?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not offer parking.
Does 19 E Wheeling St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 E Wheeling St have a pool?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not have a pool.
Does 19 E Wheeling St have accessible units?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not have accessible units.
Does 19 E Wheeling St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 E Wheeling St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 E Wheeling St does not have units with air conditioning.
