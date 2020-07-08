Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1830 E 29TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1830 E 29TH STREET
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1830 E 29TH STREET
1830 East 29th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1830 East 29th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and renovated 3 bedroom home with ample closet space, beautiful easy to clean floors, and upgraded appliances and kitchen countertops.All this home is missing is you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET have any available units?
1830 E 29TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1830 E 29TH STREET have?
Some of 1830 E 29TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1830 E 29TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1830 E 29TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 E 29TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1830 E 29TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1830 E 29TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 E 29TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1830 E 29TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1830 E 29TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 E 29TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland