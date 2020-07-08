All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

1830 E 29TH STREET

1830 East 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1830 East 29th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and renovated 3 bedroom home with ample closet space, beautiful easy to clean floors, and upgraded appliances and kitchen countertops.All this home is missing is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 E 29TH STREET have any available units?
1830 E 29TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 E 29TH STREET have?
Some of 1830 E 29TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 E 29TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1830 E 29TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 E 29TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1830 E 29TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1830 E 29TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 E 29TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1830 E 29TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1830 E 29TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 E 29TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 E 29TH STREET has units with dishwashers.

