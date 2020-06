Amenities

fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

What a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bathrooms storefront home, located at the heart of Fells Point, min from the water, restaurants, stores, John Hopkins Hospital and both I-95 and 83. This home features 2 private master suites one on each floor!Enjoy city living at its best! Make this home yours today!