Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1681 Cliftview Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 12
1681 Cliftview Ave
1681 Cliftview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1681 Cliftview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Darley Park
Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
ready Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5479527)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1681 Cliftview Ave have any available units?
1681 Cliftview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1681 Cliftview Ave have?
Some of 1681 Cliftview Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1681 Cliftview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1681 Cliftview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 Cliftview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1681 Cliftview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1681 Cliftview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1681 Cliftview Ave offers parking.
Does 1681 Cliftview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1681 Cliftview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 Cliftview Ave have a pool?
No, 1681 Cliftview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1681 Cliftview Ave have accessible units?
No, 1681 Cliftview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 Cliftview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1681 Cliftview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
