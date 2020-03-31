Rent Calculator
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM
1423 Aisquith St
1423 Aisquith Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1423 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Oliver
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Large 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome with Parking Pad
Property Highlights
-Large Rooms
-Lots of Closet Space
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Parking Pad
-Close to Public Transit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5188887)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1423 Aisquith St have any available units?
1423 Aisquith St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1423 Aisquith St currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Aisquith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Aisquith St pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Aisquith St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1423 Aisquith St offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Aisquith St offers parking.
Does 1423 Aisquith St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 Aisquith St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Aisquith St have a pool?
No, 1423 Aisquith St does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Aisquith St have accessible units?
No, 1423 Aisquith St does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Aisquith St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Aisquith St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Aisquith St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 Aisquith St does not have units with air conditioning.
