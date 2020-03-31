All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1423 Aisquith St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1423 Aisquith St
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1423 Aisquith St

1423 Aisquith Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1423 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Oliver

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Large 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome with Parking Pad

Property Highlights
-Large Rooms
-Lots of Closet Space
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Parking Pad
-Close to Public Transit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Aisquith St have any available units?
1423 Aisquith St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1423 Aisquith St currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Aisquith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Aisquith St pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Aisquith St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1423 Aisquith St offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Aisquith St offers parking.
Does 1423 Aisquith St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 Aisquith St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Aisquith St have a pool?
No, 1423 Aisquith St does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Aisquith St have accessible units?
No, 1423 Aisquith St does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Aisquith St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Aisquith St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Aisquith St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 Aisquith St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland