1422 N EDEN ST

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled Rowhome! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Central A/C, Washer, and Dryer. Features Hardwood Floors & featuring an Open Floor plan. New Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & S/S appliances. Ceramic Tile Baths. Master BR suite w/ Walk-In Closet. A City Backyard Yard w/ Fence. No Smoking! Small Pets Considered. 5 minutes to The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Penn Station (MARC Train), Old Town Mall Developments!10 minutes to Johns Hopkins University, Morgan State University, Baltimore~s Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Fells Point!