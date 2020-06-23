All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1422 N EDEN ST

1422 North Eden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1422 North Eden Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Rowhome! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Central A/C, Washer, and Dryer. Features Hardwood Floors & featuring an Open Floor plan. New Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & S/S appliances. Ceramic Tile Baths. Master BR suite w/ Walk-In Closet. A City Backyard Yard w/ Fence. No Smoking! Small Pets Considered. 5 minutes to The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Penn Station (MARC Train), Old Town Mall Developments!10 minutes to Johns Hopkins University, Morgan State University, Baltimore~s Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Fells Point!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 N EDEN ST have any available units?
1422 N EDEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 N EDEN ST have?
Some of 1422 N EDEN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 N EDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1422 N EDEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 N EDEN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 N EDEN ST is pet friendly.
Does 1422 N EDEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1422 N EDEN ST offers parking.
Does 1422 N EDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 N EDEN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 N EDEN ST have a pool?
No, 1422 N EDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1422 N EDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 1422 N EDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 N EDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 N EDEN ST has units with dishwashers.
