All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 136 BARRE ST W #R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
136 BARRE ST W #R
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:20 PM

136 BARRE ST W #R

136 W Barre St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Otterbein
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

136 W Barre St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely amazing location! Great value for this perfectly located 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Heart of Baltimore City. Downtown City living at its finest. Located just West of the Inner Harbor and in walking distance to the stadiums and fine dining in the commercial district and convenient to major roads and highways and just 1/2 mile away from the University of Maryland Medical Center! This condo boasts of a wood burning fireplace in formal living room, breakfast bar, formal dining room, off street 1 car parking in private lot. New dishwasher. It's clean and bright with lots of natural sunlight.

Please review the following information.
The monthly rent is: $1,325
The security deposit is: $1,325
Total estimated move in costs are: $2,650

CRITERIA:
***Applicants who don't meet the criteria below may still be able to qualify with the One App Guarantee. Read more at https://oneappguarantee.com/

- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay

AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord
- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord
- have been evicted in last 3 years
- undischarged bankruptcy
- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)
- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point
- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process

This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.
Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.

To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 BARRE ST W #R have any available units?
136 BARRE ST W #R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 BARRE ST W #R have?
Some of 136 BARRE ST W #R's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 BARRE ST W #R currently offering any rent specials?
136 BARRE ST W #R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 BARRE ST W #R pet-friendly?
No, 136 BARRE ST W #R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 136 BARRE ST W #R offer parking?
Yes, 136 BARRE ST W #R offers parking.
Does 136 BARRE ST W #R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 BARRE ST W #R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 BARRE ST W #R have a pool?
No, 136 BARRE ST W #R does not have a pool.
Does 136 BARRE ST W #R have accessible units?
No, 136 BARRE ST W #R does not have accessible units.
Does 136 BARRE ST W #R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 BARRE ST W #R has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland