136 BARRE ST W #R

Absolutely amazing location! Great value for this perfectly located 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Heart of Baltimore City. Downtown City living at its finest. Located just West of the Inner Harbor and in walking distance to the stadiums and fine dining in the commercial district and convenient to major roads and highways and just 1/2 mile away from the University of Maryland Medical Center! This condo boasts of a wood burning fireplace in formal living room, breakfast bar, formal dining room, off street 1 car parking in private lot. New dishwasher. It's clean and bright with lots of natural sunlight.



The monthly rent is: $1,325

The security deposit is: $1,325

Total estimated move in costs are: $2,650



CRITERIA:

***Applicants who don't meet the criteria below may still be able to qualify with the One App Guarantee. Read more at https://oneappguarantee.com/



- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.

- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%

- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%

- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay



AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:

- facing an eviction with current landlord

- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord

- have been evicted in last 3 years

- undischarged bankruptcy

- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information

- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application

- do not meet the income requirements

- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)

- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point

- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process



This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.

Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.



To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.