1339 S Hanover St Apt C

Amenities
Unit Apt C Available 06/01/20 Huge 2 level apartment with lots of natural light; including a large living room area, kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, and desk area. Powder room 1/2 Bath on 1st floor. This property is large enough to fit all your furniture comfortably.
A great feature of this location is the private 1 car parking attached to the apartment - walk right from the apartment into the garage!
This property is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a spacious setting, while centrally located to Bars, Food, Shopping and the Inner Harbor.
Located on South Hanover Street, just a few blocks from Cross Street and the heart of downtown Federal Hill. Convenient to Ravens/O's stadiums, I95/I83, downtown businesses and the Inner Harbor.
Property Highlights/Perks:
- Split Level Unit
- Private Automatic Garage
- Spacious Bedrooms
- Lots of Closet Space
- Central Air
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Private Entrance
(RLNE5726590)