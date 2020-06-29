All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

1339 S Hanover St Apt C

1339 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit Apt C Available 06/01/20 Huge 2 level apartment with lots of natural light; including a large living room area, kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, and desk area. Powder room 1/2 Bath on 1st floor. This property is large enough to fit all your furniture comfortably.

A great feature of this location is the private 1 car parking attached to the apartment - walk right from the apartment into the garage!

This property is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a spacious setting, while centrally located to Bars, Food, Shopping and the Inner Harbor.

Located on South Hanover Street, just a few blocks from Cross Street and the heart of downtown Federal Hill. Convenient to Ravens/O's stadiums, I95/I83, downtown businesses and the Inner Harbor.

Property Highlights/Perks:
- Split Level Unit
- Private Automatic Garage
- Spacious Bedrooms
- Lots of Closet Space
- Central Air
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Private Entrance

Contact us today for more information!

(RLNE5726590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 S Hanover St Apt C have any available units?
1339 S Hanover St Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 S Hanover St Apt C have?
Some of 1339 S Hanover St Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 S Hanover St Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
1339 S Hanover St Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 S Hanover St Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 S Hanover St Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 1339 S Hanover St Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 1339 S Hanover St Apt C offers parking.
Does 1339 S Hanover St Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 S Hanover St Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 S Hanover St Apt C have a pool?
No, 1339 S Hanover St Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 1339 S Hanover St Apt C have accessible units?
No, 1339 S Hanover St Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 S Hanover St Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 S Hanover St Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.

