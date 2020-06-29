1339 S Hanover St Apt C

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit Apt C Available 06/01/20 Huge 2 level apartment with lots of natural light; including a large living room area, kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, and desk area. Powder room 1/2 Bath on 1st floor. This property is large enough to fit all your furniture comfortably.



A great feature of this location is the private 1 car parking attached to the apartment - walk right from the apartment into the garage!



This property is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a spacious setting, while centrally located to Bars, Food, Shopping and the Inner Harbor.



Located on South Hanover Street, just a few blocks from Cross Street and the heart of downtown Federal Hill. Convenient to Ravens/O's stadiums, I95/I83, downtown businesses and the Inner Harbor.



Property Highlights/Perks:

- Split Level Unit

- Private Automatic Garage

- Spacious Bedrooms

- Lots of Closet Space

- Central Air

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Private Entrance



Contact us today for more information!



(RLNE5726590)