131 E CLEMENT STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2174 sq feet of living space. Completely renovated home with open floor plan. Exposed Brick wall. Hardwood Floors. Amazing Kitchen with Granite and Breakfast Bar. High ceilings throughout. SS Appliances. Separate Dining Room. 3 Completely Remodeled Bathrooms. Master Bathroom Shower is AMAZING!!! Roof top Deck. Backyard Patio. Rent with options to buy. Available Immediately.