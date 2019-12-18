All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 131 E CLEMENT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
131 E CLEMENT STREET
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:05 PM

131 E CLEMENT STREET

131 East Clement Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

131 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2174 sq feet of living space. Completely renovated home with open floor plan. Exposed Brick wall. Hardwood Floors. Amazing Kitchen with Granite and Breakfast Bar. High ceilings throughout. SS Appliances. Separate Dining Room. 3 Completely Remodeled Bathrooms. Master Bathroom Shower is AMAZING!!! Roof top Deck. Backyard Patio. Rent with options to buy. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 E CLEMENT STREET have any available units?
131 E CLEMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 E CLEMENT STREET have?
Some of 131 E CLEMENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 E CLEMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
131 E CLEMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 E CLEMENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 131 E CLEMENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 131 E CLEMENT STREET offer parking?
No, 131 E CLEMENT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 131 E CLEMENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 E CLEMENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 E CLEMENT STREET have a pool?
No, 131 E CLEMENT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 131 E CLEMENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 131 E CLEMENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 131 E CLEMENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 E CLEMENT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland