Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1300 N POTOMAC ST
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM
1300 N POTOMAC ST
1300 North Potomac Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1300 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
EOG 2BR townhome on a quiet street that is ready to rent. 3 finished levels. Partially Furnished. Landscaping handled by the Landlord - Tenant pays utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1300 N POTOMAC ST have any available units?
1300 N POTOMAC ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1300 N POTOMAC ST currently offering any rent specials?
1300 N POTOMAC ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 N POTOMAC ST pet-friendly?
No, 1300 N POTOMAC ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1300 N POTOMAC ST offer parking?
Yes, 1300 N POTOMAC ST offers parking.
Does 1300 N POTOMAC ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 N POTOMAC ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 N POTOMAC ST have a pool?
No, 1300 N POTOMAC ST does not have a pool.
Does 1300 N POTOMAC ST have accessible units?
No, 1300 N POTOMAC ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 N POTOMAC ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 N POTOMAC ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 N POTOMAC ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 N POTOMAC ST does not have units with air conditioning.
