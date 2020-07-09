All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

1233 W LOMBARD STREET

1233 West Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1233 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently upgraded townhome right in the mix! Features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/3 baths, unfinished basement and much more! Thanks for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 W LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
1233 W LOMBARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1233 W LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1233 W LOMBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 W LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1233 W LOMBARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1233 W LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1233 W LOMBARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1233 W LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 W LOMBARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 W LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1233 W LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1233 W LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1233 W LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 W LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 W LOMBARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 W LOMBARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 W LOMBARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

