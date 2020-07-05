1214 BATTERY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

New renovation. completely new kitchen with Stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. granite and tile back splash . All original wood floors have been completely refinished. Storage in the rear yard. Two separate bedrooms on the second floor with bathroom in the middle. works for a roommate situation.Deck off the rear bedroom. Great Location on one of the widest blocks in Federal Hill. Just steps from the new Cross Street Market and all the bars and night life. Two blocks from the University of Maryland bus stop. Exposed Brick walls. tons of original character and charm. Vacant and ready to move into. Easy to Show!!