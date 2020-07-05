1214 BATTERY

New renovation. completely new kitchen with Stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. granite and tile back splash . All original wood floors have been completely refinished. Storage in the rear yard. Two separate bedrooms on the second floor with bathroom in the middle. works for a roommate situation.Deck off the rear bedroom. Great Location on one of the widest blocks in Federal Hill. Just steps from the new Cross Street Market and all the bars and night life. Two blocks from the University of Maryland bus stop. Exposed Brick walls. tons of original character and charm. Vacant and ready to move into. Easy to Show!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
