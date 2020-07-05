All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1214 BATTERY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1214 BATTERY
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

1214 BATTERY

1214 Battery Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1214 Battery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New renovation. completely new kitchen with Stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. granite and tile back splash . All original wood floors have been completely refinished. Storage in the rear yard. Two separate bedrooms on the second floor with bathroom in the middle. works for a roommate situation.Deck off the rear bedroom. Great Location on one of the widest blocks in Federal Hill. Just steps from the new Cross Street Market and all the bars and night life. Two blocks from the University of Maryland bus stop. Exposed Brick walls. tons of original character and charm. Vacant and ready to move into. Easy to Show!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 BATTERY have any available units?
1214 BATTERY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 BATTERY have?
Some of 1214 BATTERY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 BATTERY currently offering any rent specials?
1214 BATTERY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 BATTERY pet-friendly?
No, 1214 BATTERY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1214 BATTERY offer parking?
No, 1214 BATTERY does not offer parking.
Does 1214 BATTERY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 BATTERY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 BATTERY have a pool?
No, 1214 BATTERY does not have a pool.
Does 1214 BATTERY have accessible units?
No, 1214 BATTERY does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 BATTERY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 BATTERY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland