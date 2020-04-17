Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym elevator basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard elevator gym bike storage media room

Gorgeous 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo with a spacious living room, upgraded kitchen, and a bonus room (great for an office) in the heart of Federal Hill! Each bedroom has its own private bath. The entire unit is flooded with abundant natural light, especially the master bedroom with it's wall-to-wall windows. The 1211 Light Street condominium offers amazing amenities, including elevators, a fitness center, basketball court, bike storage, a secure mail and package room, lounge/media room, huge common courtyard, and a roof top deck with stunning city views! This condo is centrally located in the heart of Federal Hill, close to shopping, entertainment, and major commuter routes. There's nothing to do but move in!