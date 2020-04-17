All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:20 AM

1211 LIGHT STREET

1211 Light Street · (410) 343-9603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1211 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
elevator
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
bike storage
media room
Gorgeous 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo with a spacious living room, upgraded kitchen, and a bonus room (great for an office) in the heart of Federal Hill! Each bedroom has its own private bath. The entire unit is flooded with abundant natural light, especially the master bedroom with it's wall-to-wall windows. The 1211 Light Street condominium offers amazing amenities, including elevators, a fitness center, basketball court, bike storage, a secure mail and package room, lounge/media room, huge common courtyard, and a roof top deck with stunning city views! This condo is centrally located in the heart of Federal Hill, close to shopping, entertainment, and major commuter routes. There's nothing to do but move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1211 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1211 LIGHT STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 1211 LIGHT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1211 LIGHT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1211 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1211 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 1211 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1211 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 1211 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1211 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1211 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

