1207 Battery Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

One of the best locations in Federal Hill!!! Beautiful and large 4 bedroom row home on the 1200 block of Battery Ave in the heart of Federal Hill. In between Federal Hill Park and Riverside Park. Just a couple blocks from bars and restaurants. Walking distance to the Harbor. Great neighborhood on a wide two way street. New kitchen appliances, updated hardwood floors, new dual system AC/furnace, large Trex roof deck over looking the city, alarm system. Attached garage for parking with storage! Available now but Im flexible for a later move in date. Can also prorate the first months rent if roommates have different move in dates.



(RLNE5046419)