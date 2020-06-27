All apartments in Baltimore
1207 Battery Avenue

1207 Battery Avenue
Location

1207 Battery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

One of the best locations in Federal Hill!!! Beautiful and large 4 bedroom row home on the 1200 block of Battery Ave in the heart of Federal Hill. In between Federal Hill Park and Riverside Park. Just a couple blocks from bars and restaurants. Walking distance to the Harbor. Great neighborhood on a wide two way street. New kitchen appliances, updated hardwood floors, new dual system AC/furnace, large Trex roof deck over looking the city, alarm system. Attached garage for parking with storage! Available now but Im flexible for a later move in date. Can also prorate the first months rent if roommates have different move in dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Battery Avenue have any available units?
1207 Battery Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Battery Avenue have?
Some of 1207 Battery Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Battery Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Battery Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Battery Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Battery Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1207 Battery Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Battery Avenue offers parking.
Does 1207 Battery Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Battery Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Battery Avenue have a pool?
No, 1207 Battery Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Battery Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1207 Battery Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Battery Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Battery Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
