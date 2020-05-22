1204 Pine Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229 Violetville
4 bed, 1 bath, finished basement. Front porch and backyard area. Property is extremely clean, newly updated and close to public transportation. Steady employment and references are a must! All Voucher Tenants Welcome!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)