Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1204 pine heights

1204 Pine Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Pine Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Violetville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed, 1 bath, finished basement. Front porch and backyard area. Property is extremely clean, newly updated and close to public transportation. Steady employment and references are a must! All Voucher Tenants Welcome!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 pine heights have any available units?
1204 pine heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1204 pine heights currently offering any rent specials?
1204 pine heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 pine heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 pine heights is pet friendly.
Does 1204 pine heights offer parking?
No, 1204 pine heights does not offer parking.
Does 1204 pine heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 pine heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 pine heights have a pool?
No, 1204 pine heights does not have a pool.
Does 1204 pine heights have accessible units?
No, 1204 pine heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 pine heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 pine heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 pine heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 pine heights does not have units with air conditioning.

