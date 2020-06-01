All apartments in Baltimore
1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK

1200 Harbor Island Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Harbor Island Walk, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
elevator
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Views, views, views. Heady mix of unrivaled harbor views, modern design & warm materials. Sophistication abounds. Two units artfully combined for a sublime lifestyle. Architectural centerpiece is a 5 story, cold rolled steel & glass elevator w/ an ambient glow. Dramatic steel staircase. Lutron lighting. Luxe master suite & rooftop deck.Decadent 6 car parking. Private fenced yard & dog shower. Steps from Marina. Fully furnished with Holly Hunt furniture. Art to be replaced. For Rent. Available October, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have any available units?
1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have?
Some of 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK currently offering any rent specials?
1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK is pet friendly.
Does 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK offer parking?
Yes, 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does offer parking.
Does 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have a pool?
No, 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does not have a pool.
Does 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have accessible units?
No, 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does not have units with dishwashers.
