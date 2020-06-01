1200 HARBOR ISLAND WALK

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking elevator fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Views, views, views. Heady mix of unrivaled harbor views, modern design & warm materials. Sophistication abounds. Two units artfully combined for a sublime lifestyle. Architectural centerpiece is a 5 story, cold rolled steel & glass elevator w/ an ambient glow. Dramatic steel staircase. Lutron lighting. Luxe master suite & rooftop deck.Decadent 6 car parking. Private fenced yard & dog shower. Steps from Marina. Fully furnished with Holly Hunt furniture. Art to be replaced. For Rent. Available October, 2019.