114 E LEXINGTON STREET
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:49 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
114 E LEXINGTON STREET
114 East Lexington Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
114 East Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Downtown Baltimore
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 E LEXINGTON STREET have any available units?
114 E LEXINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 114 E LEXINGTON STREET have?
Some of 114 E LEXINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 114 E LEXINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
114 E LEXINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E LEXINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 114 E LEXINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 114 E LEXINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 114 E LEXINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 114 E LEXINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 E LEXINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E LEXINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 114 E LEXINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 114 E LEXINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 114 E LEXINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E LEXINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 E LEXINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
