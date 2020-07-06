All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

1118 Riverside Ave

1118 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Federal Hill. It has hardwood flooring and a fenced back yard with a parking pad.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Floors
* Great Location
* Finished Basement
* Lots of natural light
* Pets welcome

Available Now!

(RLNE5263342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

