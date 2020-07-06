Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1118 Riverside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1118 Riverside Ave
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1118 Riverside Ave
1118 Riverside Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1118 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Federal Hill. It has hardwood flooring and a fenced back yard with a parking pad.
Property Highlights:
* Hardwood Floors
* Great Location
* Finished Basement
* Lots of natural light
* Pets welcome
Available Now!
(RLNE5263342)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1118 Riverside Ave have any available units?
1118 Riverside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1118 Riverside Ave have?
Some of 1118 Riverside Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1118 Riverside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Riverside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Riverside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 Riverside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1118 Riverside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Riverside Ave offers parking.
Does 1118 Riverside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Riverside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Riverside Ave have a pool?
No, 1118 Riverside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Riverside Ave have accessible units?
No, 1118 Riverside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Riverside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Riverside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland