Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Great opportunity to lease this spacious, renovated, 2 bedroom + den/office in convenient location near John Hopkins. This apartment in 2 unit building, features private entrance, full washer and dryer, closet and storage space, newer appliances and more. Tenants responsible for all utilities, pets on case by case basis. Vouchers welcome.