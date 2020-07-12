/
ednor gardens lakeside
757 Apartments for rent in Ednor Gardens - Lakeside, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$815
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
693 sqft
Maplewood Apartments is located in Baltimore City. We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 Medford Rd
1501 Medford Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1470 sqft
3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Ednor Gardens! - Quaint 3 bedroom corner townhouse offering many amenities in the Ednor Gardens neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore City! Spacious living area features gorgeous hardwood floors, cozy wood fireplace, and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3918 Rexmere Rd.
3918 Rexmere Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3918 Rexmere Rd. - Charming 3BR/2BA End of Group Townhouse - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath End of Group Townhouse with a great front porch. Good size living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors.
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
3823 MONTEREY ROAD
3823 Monterey Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1280 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town Home Located In The Heart Of East Baltimore. This Beautiful Home Comes Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Nice Back Deck That Over Looks The Back Yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
902 Gorsuch Avenue
902 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1114 sqft
Master Suite in a Furnished Home (All Included) - Property Id: 107702 This charming Waverly Colonial offers old world charm with modern convenience. Fabulous details throughout. Spacious 5 bedrooms with new bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
17 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
714 sqft
Guilford Manor Apartments is conveniently located at the intersection of North Charles Street and West University Parkway. Guilford Manor Apartments is blocks away from Union Memorial Hospital Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
3 Units Available
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Last updated September 24 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
600 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
350 E 25th St
350 East 25th Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1272 sqft
Beautiful new renovated 2bed/1 bath house East Baltimore - Beautifully newly renovated single family house with 2 bedrooms and 1 Bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4668 York Rd Unit 3
4668 York Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Utilities Included! Upgraded Appliances - Property Id: 196463 TOTALLY REDONE! Convenient to public transportation, shops and more. Bring in your dinner or prepare your meal on upgraded appliances...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Winston Ave
603 Winston Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Modern 4BED/2BATH home in East Baltimore - Brand New Modern 4 bedroom and 2 full Bathrooms house in East Baltimore. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout, spacious living & dining rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4023 Wilsby Ave
4023 Wilsby Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Modern 3BED/1BATH Home in East Baltimore - Beautiful newly renovated single family house with 3 large bedrooms & 1 full Bath. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, new appliances and plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3734 old york rd
3734 Old York Road, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,790
1512 sqft
Brand New Stand Alone 4BED/1.5BATH + DEN Home in East Baltimore - Beautiful BRAND NEW construction single family stand alone house with 4 large bedrooms and 1.5 Bath + DEN in East Baltimore.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2829 Guilford Ave Unit A
2829 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom English Basement Apartment in Charles Village Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Recess Lighting -Spacious Rooms with Ample Closet Space -Large Open Kitchen with Island -Stainless Steel Appliances -Washer &
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1708 Montpelier Street
1708 Montpelier Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Lovely 2 Bedroom Home with Den - Lovely Two Bedroom with Den located in Northeast Baltimore in the Homestead Community. Minutes away from Giant Foods and Clifton Park. Eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1702 Montpelier St
1702 Montpelier Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Completed remodeled call for tour. 443-500-7502 OR 443-540-7787 https://blueisland.propertyware.com/rentals.html
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2637 Saint Paul Street 2B
2637 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Bright and sunny renovated two bedroom apartment in a mid-century modern building in Charles Village. Brand new appliances, sparkling new bathroom. Generous living and dining room space, kitchen, and lots of light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2522 N Calvert St Apt 1
2522 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
1050 sqft
2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 Available 07/22/20 Lower Charles Village 1st Floor Apt with lots of Charm and Parking Available. - Gorgeous fully-renovated apartment in lower Charles Village, combining old charms of Baltimore buildings with modern equipment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 Sheridan Ave
1216 Sheridan Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
Sunny 3 Bedroom Townhome in Woodbourne ~ HUGE Backyard! - Sunny 3 bedroom in Woodbourne area boasts large windows, freshly stained hardwood floors, and HUGE backyard! Main level living room features floor to ceiling windows for ample natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2700 Mathews Street
2700 Mathews Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2700 Mathews Street - Property Id: 152027 Join the community revitalization in East Harwood! This is a fully renovated home in East Harwood available for rent August 1.
