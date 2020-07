Amenities

recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Newly renovated 2 level, 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, approx 1,696 sq ft apartment in the heart of Federal Hill! Be the first to live in this newly renovated unit that is spacious and perfectly located. The 3rd bedroom could also be used as an additional family room / media room. Walk to shops, bars and restaurants within a short walk from your door....