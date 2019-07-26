All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

1017 S. East Ave

1017 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1017 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Charming house in the heart of Canton - Great location in Canton. Home features Wood Flooring, New Carpet, Large Kitchen, 2 full baths and a Patio area out back with plenty of storage in the basement. Property is located steps from O'Donnell Street, Conveniently located near Canton Crossing Shopping Center, M Power Yoga, Push 511 Crossfit, Brewer's Hill, Canton Dog Park and Canton Waterfront Park. Laundry in the unit and has Central HVAC.

Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/1017+S+East+Ave,+Baltimore,+MD+21224/@39.2843982,-76.5822745,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x89c803f52463d3af:0x2ed85ae7a04f4f64!8m2!3d39.2807493!4d-76.5709143?hl=en&authuser=0

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED:
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit equal to one months rent

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE5163312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 S. East Ave have any available units?
1017 S. East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 S. East Ave have?
Some of 1017 S. East Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 S. East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1017 S. East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 S. East Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 S. East Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1017 S. East Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1017 S. East Ave offers parking.
Does 1017 S. East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 S. East Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 S. East Ave have a pool?
No, 1017 S. East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1017 S. East Ave have accessible units?
No, 1017 S. East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 S. East Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 S. East Ave has units with dishwashers.
