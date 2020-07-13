101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts

Amenities
Apartments Near Patterson Park101 Ellwood offers a variety of modern loft and apartment floor plans just steps from historic Patterson Park. The apartment homes have high ceilings, over-sized windows, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryer, and much more. Amenities include garage parking, 3,000 square foot fitness center & yoga room, and zen courtyards.Located near Harbor East, Fells Point/Canton, and the Inner Harbor dynamic urban waterfront areas with destination restaurants, eclectic shopping, and cultural attractions. The location provides an easy commute for professionals working anywhere in downtown Baltimore, including nearby Johns Hopkins Bayview. There is also quick access to I-95 and I-895.