Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts

101 S Ellwood Ave · (410) 324-6098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0G32 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0321 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,902

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit 0405 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,989

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 0434 · Avail. now

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
yoga
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
green community
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
Apartments Near Patterson Park101 Ellwood offers a variety of modern loft and apartment floor plans just steps from historic Patterson Park. The apartment homes have high ceilings, over-sized windows, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryer, and much more. Amenities include garage parking, 3,000 square foot fitness center & yoga room, and zen courtyards.Located near Harbor East, Fells Point/Canton, and the Inner Harbor dynamic urban waterfront areas with destination restaurants, eclectic shopping, and cultural attractions. The location provides an easy commute for professionals working anywhere in downtown Baltimore, including nearby Johns Hopkins Bayview. There is also quick access to I-95 and I-895.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $25-$75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts have any available units?
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts has 19 units available starting at $1,314 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts have?
Some of 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts is pet friendly.
Does 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts offer parking?
Yes, 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts offers parking.
Does 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts have a pool?
No, 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts does not have a pool.
Does 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts has accessible units.
Does 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts has units with dishwashers.
