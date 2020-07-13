101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking garage yoga dogs allowed cats allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments green community internet access media room online portal package receiving

Apartments Near Patterson Park101 Ellwood offers a variety of modern loft and apartment floor plans just steps from historic Patterson Park. The apartment homes have high ceilings, over-sized windows, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryer, and much more. Amenities include garage parking, 3,000 square foot fitness center & yoga room, and zen courtyards.Located near Harbor East, Fells Point/Canton, and the Inner Harbor dynamic urban waterfront areas with destination restaurants, eclectic shopping, and cultural attractions. The location provides an easy commute for professionals working anywhere in downtown Baltimore, including nearby Johns Hopkins Bayview. There is also quick access to I-95 and I-895.